Tripathpal Singh Sachdev (1972 – 2023), Kajang

TRIPATHPAL SINGH SACHDEV S/O LATE PRITPAL SINGH SACHDEV
19.6.1972- 2.8.2023
With deep sorrow, we convey the peaceful passing of Tripathpal. Trippy, we miss you in ways that not even words can understand.
Wife: Karamjit Kaur
Children: Harkaran and Harjaskaran Singh Sachdev
Mother: Pritpal Kaur
Brother/ Spouse: Daljeet Singh Sachdev (Advocate & Solicitor) / Dr. Harvinder Kaur Khelae
Niece: Esha Kaur Sachdev
Path da Bhog: 13 Aug 2023 (Sunday), from 4 pm to 6 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur. Guru ka Langgar will be served thereafter.
Contact:
Daljeet Singh +6 012 372 7241
Harvinder Kaur +6 012 206 5490
| Entry: 5 Aug 2023 | Source: Family
