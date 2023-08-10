In Loving Memory: S Chanchal Singh (1932 – 2022), Petaling Jaya

You had touched countless lives in your lifetime, and even after your death, you live through your good deeds. We miss you always!

1st Mithiyaad of

LATE S CHANCHAL SINGH S/O CHANAN SINGH

Saturday, 26 August 2023

Gurdwara Sahib Subang Jaya

7.00am -9.00am

Asar Di War

Breakfast

10.00 am – 12.00 pm

Sehaj Paath da Bhog

Langgar will be served

Please treat this as our personal invite.

Thank you.

Entry: 10 Aug 2023

