Kash Bhullar crowned Miss Grand Malaysia 2023

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Kash Bhullar, a 21-year old actress and model from Selangor, has been crowned Miss Grand Malaysia 2023.

Held on a cruise ship, the 169 cm tall winner will represent Malaysia at the Miss Grand International 2023 in Vietnam in October 2023. She won RM15,000 in cash and jewelry worth RM 25,000.

Kash was Miss Star Malaysia 2023 and the 1st runner-up of Miss International Malaysia 2022.

