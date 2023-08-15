Gurmej Singh (1940 – 2023), Selayang Baru

GURMEJ SINGH S/O FOUJA SINGH

10.6.1940 – 15.8.2023

Selayang Baru

Village: Daulo Nangal (Baba Bakala)

Age: 83 Years

Wife: Late Poorn Kaur D/O Soojan Singh

Children / Spouse:

Hardeep Singh / Harjit Kaur

Harjeet Kaur / Harban Singh

Saranjeet Kaur / Giani Daljit Singh

Sukhdev Singh / Nermaljit Kaur

Gurcharan Singh / Ranjit Kaur

Saskaar / Funeral: 12pm, Aug 16, 2023 (Wednesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cortege leaves at 10am from the residence at Pt 1364 Jalan 18D, Selayang Baru, 68100, Batu Caves, Selangor

Path da Phog : 24 August 2023 (Thursday), from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru

For details:

Hardeep Singh 012-2286474

Sukhdev Singh 012-2115007

Saranjeet Kaur 017-8729923

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 15 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

