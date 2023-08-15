Gurmej Singh (1940 – 2023), Selayang Baru

GURMEJ SINGH S/O FOUJA SINGH
10.6.1940 – 15.8.2023
Selayang Baru
Village: Daulo Nangal (Baba Bakala)
Age: 83 Years
Wife: Late Poorn Kaur D/O Soojan Singh
Children / Spouse:
Hardeep Singh / Harjit Kaur
Harjeet Kaur / Harban Singh
Saranjeet Kaur / Giani Daljit Singh
Sukhdev Singh / Nermaljit Kaur
Gurcharan Singh / Ranjit Kaur
Saskaar / Funeral: 12pm, Aug 16, 2023 (Wednesday) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Cortege leaves at 10am from the residence at Pt 1364 Jalan 18D, Selayang Baru, 68100, Batu Caves, Selangor
Path da Phog : 24 August 2023 (Thursday), from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru
For details:
Hardeep Singh 012-2286474
Sukhdev Singh 012-2115007
Saranjeet Kaur 017-8729923
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
| Entry: 15 Aug 2023 | Source: Family
