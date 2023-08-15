In Loving Memory: Datuk Dr. Jagjit Singh Sambhi

2nd Barsi

Paath da Bhog

20 August 2023, Sunday

10.30am

Datuk Dr. Jagjit Singh Sambhi

Departed 18th August 2021

Datin Margaret Sambhi

Together with

Kashe & Claire

Robin & Mari

Genevieve & Paul

Steffen, Naomi, Isabella & Alexander

Invite you to join us at

Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, Jalan Ulu Klang

Guru Ka Langgar will be served

Entry: 15 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

