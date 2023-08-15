In Loving Memory: Datuk Dr. Jagjit Singh Sambhi

2nd Barsi
Paath da Bhog
20 August 2023, Sunday
10.30am
Datuk Dr. Jagjit Singh Sambhi
Departed 18th August 2021
Datin Margaret Sambhi
Together with
Kashe & Claire
Robin & Mari
Genevieve & Paul
Steffen, Naomi, Isabella & Alexander
Invite you to join us at
Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, Jalan Ulu Klang
Guru Ka Langgar will be served
| Entry: 15 Aug 2023 | Source: Family
