In Loving Memory: Datuk Dr. Jagjit Singh Sambhi

2nd Barsi

Paath da Bhog
20 August 2023, Sunday
10.30am

Datuk Dr. Jagjit Singh Sambhi

Departed 18th August 2021

Datin Margaret Sambhi

Together with
Kashe & Claire
Robin & Mari
Genevieve & Paul
Steffen, Naomi, Isabella & Alexander

Invite you to join us at
Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, Jalan Ulu Klang
Guru Ka Langgar will be served

