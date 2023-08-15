Jikandar Kaur @ Jogindar Kaur (1940 – 2023), Parit Buntar, Perak / Taman Green Wood Gombak

MATA JIKANDAR KAUR @ JOGINDAR KAUR D/O NAND SINGH

20 May 1940 – 13.8.2023

With profound grief we wish to inform that Mata Jikandar Kaur @ Jogindar Kaur D/O Nand Singh (Parit Buntar, Perak / Taman Green Wood Gombak) passed away peacefully on 13/08/2023 evening.

Husband: Late Tara Singh

The Anthim Saskaar was held on 14 August 2023 (Monday)

Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardas: 20 August 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang (Bukit Jawa)

Those who wish to convey their condolences to the family, and for further enquiries, kindly contact the following numbers:

Tina 017 286 8445

Dev 019 308 8958

| Entry: 15 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here