Saroop Roshi is Miss World Malaysia 2023

Saroop Roshi wins Miss World Malaysia 2023

Psychologist Saroop Roshi is the new reigning Miss World Malaysia 2023. The 24-year old Perakian won the finals of the pageant competition held in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Friday (Aug 25).

This is her second attempt at a pageant competition. In 2019, she emerged as the first runner-up of Miss Grand Malaysia and was designated the title of Miss Global Malaysia 2019.

What sets her apart from the competition? For the past four years, she has harnessed the power of the social media to further her cause in suicide prevention.

“Social media has revolutionised the world and it is a very powerful tool. I have been using the platform to bring a positive impact to our society,” she shared on stage.

