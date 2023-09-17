Penang harmony

Happy Malaysia Day 2023! Let’s celebrate our unique diversity and unity in our country and grow together. Like the colours of the rainbow, Penang too has many wondrous gifts. Its people, places and passions speak out loud a euphony of delightful stories. Penang has a ‘Street of Harmony’ (Pitt Street) to recognise the diversity of races and religions that live side by side as neighbours. I often having walkabout the streets of Penang every chance I get, and enjoy meeting so many harmonious neighbours. – Photo & Text at Penang Walkabouts Facebook page

