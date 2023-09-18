In Loving Memory: Karmu Kaur (1965 – 2022), Sitiawan

KARMU KAUR A/P NATAR SINGH

12.8.1965 – 14.10.2022

Husband: Kaldeep Singh

Children / Spouses:

1) Simrandeep Singh / Reshemjeet Kaur

2) Gurshanjit Kaur / Darshan Singh

3) Ravinajeet Kaur / Kashminder Singh

4) Prmenajit Kaur

Grandchild Jairajdeep Singh

Path da Bhog: 23 September 2023 (Saturday), from 4pm onwards, at Gurdwara Sahib Sitiawan, Perak

Contact: 012 – 523 0036 (Kaldeep Singh)

The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you shall never fade away.

| Entry: 18 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

