Mdm Balwant Kaur (Joginder Kaur) @ Ginddo (1936-2023), Subang Jaya (ex Loop Road, Seremban)

With profound grief and sadness, we share the recent bereavement of our loving Bibiji

LATE MDM BALWANT KAUR (JOGINDER KAUR) @ GINDDO A/P LABH SINGH

(1936-2023)

Subang Jaya (ex Loop Road, Seremban)

Passed away peacefully on 18th September 2023

The Sehaj Path Da Bhog (Antem Ardas) will be held on the 30th September 2023 (Saturday) from 5pm to 7pm at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Please treat this as our personal invitation

For more information, please contact:

012 – 288 2381 – Hardeep Singh

019 – 262 7499 – Ravinderjit Singh

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near, still missed, still loved every single day…..”

| Entry: 23 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

