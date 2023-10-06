Sgt Balpreet Kaur loves the police challenge

Sergeant (Sgt) Balpreet Kaur (left) – Photo: SPF / Soh Ying Jie

The ‘great professionalism and dedication’ of the police forces was the motivating factor for a Sikh lady to join the Singapore Police Force (SPF). Sergeant (Sgt) Balpreet Kaur is today a Ground Response Force (GRF) officer with Bukit Merah West Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC).

The GFRs are the police force’s dedicated frontliners, serving as first responders to “999” emergency calls, patrolling neighbourhoods, supporting victims of crime and providing security for major public events.

“In my teens, I witnessed a loanshark harassment incident at my neighbour’s unit involving paint splashing with “‘O$P$’” markings. The officers who investigated and handled the case demonstrated great professionalism and dedication, and this piqued my interest in Police work. I was drawn to the dynamic nature of the job and how it constantly brings new challenges!,” she says in an interview published by the SPF website.

She joined the force in November 2016 and had a two-month attachment at Queenstown NPC, followed by six months of training at the Home Team Academy. She was then stationed at Bukit Merah West NPC since July 2017.

Sergeant (Sgt) Balpreet Kaur – Photo: SPF / Soh Ying Jie

