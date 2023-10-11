Hari Singh (1936 – 2023), Ex-TNB, Bangsar

In loving memory of a beloved husband and father

HARI SINGH S/O SERAN SINGH (EX-TNB, BANGSAR)

s/o Late Seran Singh & Late Mata Bant Kaur

18.08.1936 – 11.10.2023

Quietly remembered everyday…..

No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts,

Dear daddy you are always there.

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Beloved Father on 11th October 2023.

Deeply missed, loved and forever cherished by:

Wife: Mindar Kaur a/p Inda Singh

Children / Spouses:

Shireen Kaur Chaudhary / Vinay Chaudhary

Ravinder Singh Khinder / Harvinder Kaur Hondell

Jasminder Kaur Kirkham / Kris Kirkham

Suneeta Kaur Daftary / Nikhil Daftary

Dr. Sangeeta Kaur Khinder

Grandchildren:

Rishaav Singh Khinder

Elisha Daftary

Riaan Chaudhary

Kiean Kirkham

Evaan Daftary

Brother and Sister:

Late Tara Singh Khinder (Bedford, UK)

Inderjit Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: 12 October 2023 (Thursday)

Last respect can be made at 46, Lorong Kurau, Off Jalan Bangsar, 59100, Kuala Lumpur from 10.30am onwards

Cortege leaves at 12.30pm for Saskaar (Cremation) at 2.00pm at MPSJ Crematorium, Lot 7374, Jalan Bunga Kertas, Bandar Puchong Utama, 47100 Puchong, Selangor.

For further enquiries please contact:

Ravinder Singh – 012 – 377 0769

Jasminder Kaur Kirkham – 010 – 968 9649

| Entry: 11 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here