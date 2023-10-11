Hari Singh (1936 – 2023), Ex-TNB, Bangsar

In loving memory of a beloved husband and father
HARI SINGH S/O SERAN SINGH (EX-TNB, BANGSAR)
s/o Late Seran Singh & Late Mata Bant Kaur
18.08.1936 – 11.10.2023
Quietly remembered everyday…..
No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts,
Dear daddy you are always there.
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh
With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Beloved Father on 11th October 2023.
Deeply missed, loved and forever cherished by:
Wife: Mindar Kaur a/p Inda Singh
Children / Spouses:
Shireen Kaur Chaudhary / Vinay Chaudhary
Ravinder Singh Khinder / Harvinder Kaur Hondell
Jasminder Kaur Kirkham / Kris Kirkham
Suneeta Kaur Daftary / Nikhil Daftary
Dr. Sangeeta Kaur Khinder
Grandchildren:
Rishaav Singh Khinder
Elisha Daftary
Riaan Chaudhary
Kiean Kirkham
Evaan Daftary
Brother and Sister:
Late Tara Singh Khinder (Bedford, UK)
Inderjit Kaur
Saskaar / Cremation: 12 October 2023 (Thursday)
Last respect can be made at 46, Lorong Kurau, Off Jalan Bangsar, 59100, Kuala Lumpur from 10.30am onwards
Cortege leaves at 12.30pm for Saskaar (Cremation) at 2.00pm at MPSJ Crematorium, Lot 7374, Jalan Bunga Kertas, Bandar Puchong Utama, 47100 Puchong, Selangor.
For further enquiries please contact:
Ravinder Singh – 012 – 377 0769
Jasminder Kaur Kirkham – 010 – 968 9649
Entry: 11 Oct 2023
