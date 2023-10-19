Terlochan Singh @ Tochi (1967 – 2023), Sungai Besi

(Path da Bhog: 28th October 2023 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sg Besi (Shapa), Kuala Lumpur)



ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||

Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

TERLOCHAN SINGH S/O PRITAM SINGH @ TOCHI

1.5.1967 – 18.10.2023

Village: Nathuwala Jadid

In loving memory of a truly exceptional man, Terlochan Singh @ Tochi. Our father was a beacon of kindness, a pillar of strength, and a source of boundless wisdom. His legacy of love and compassion will continue to inspire all who knew him. Rest in peace. You will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Wife: Manjeet Kaur

Children:

Belshrin Kaur

Taanveer Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm, 20 Oct 2023 (Friday), at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège leaves from No 36, Lorong CP8/27, Taman Cheras Perdana, 43200, Cheras, Selangor at 10.30 am.

PATH DA BHOG: 28th October 2023 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sg Besi (Shapa), Kuala Lumpur

10am: Kirtan and Katha

11.30am: Sehaj Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardas

Thereafter, Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Please treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

Contact:

Taanveer 012 224 0703

Taran 012 716 0887

Josh 011 2727 1818

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

