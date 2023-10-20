Sukhvindar Singh Randhawa (1963 – 2023), Retired Police Marine Sargeant, Batu Uban, Penang

SUKHVINDAR SINGH RANDHAWA A/L RATTAN SINGH RANDHAWA (CHELLA)

16.1.1963 – 15.10.2023

Retired Sargeant Marine Police, Batu Uban, Penang

Penang (Origin: Waterfall)

A man whom worked hard relentlessly all his life for the sake of his family. Leaving behind his beloved wife, children and daughter-in-law with all his memories to be cherished forever. One of the very few Sikh Marine Police, known by many. Served the PDRM for 42 years of his life in Johor, Setiawan and finally in Penang. A man with vision, goals and dreams for his family.

Wife: Sardarni Ranjit Kaur A/P Karam Singh (TNB Penang)

Children:

Jorawal Singh / Pershenpreet Kaur A/P Ranjit Singh (Subang Jaya)

Parminder Singh

Raveena Kaur

Amarpreet Kaur

Siblings:

Gurdip Singh Randhawa (Petaling Jaya)

Arjan Singh Randhawa (Shah Alam)

Satnam Singh Randhawa (Puchong)

Path da Bhog: 4pm – 6pm, 29 October 2023 (Sunday), at Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth (Jalan Todak, Seberang Jaya)

Jorawal Singh (Son) 010 399 3502

Gurdip Singh Randhawa (Brother-ex TNB Petaling Jaya) 016 307 4277

Amarjit Singh (Brother-in-law) 019 415 4161

Swaran Singh (Brother-in-law) 012 480 3604

Karam Singh (Father-in-Law, ex TNB Butterworth) 016 401 4323

A short line of my father’s favourite song:

Duniya me rehna he, Toh kaam karo pyaare, Haat jor sab ko salaam karo pyaare, Warna eh duniya jine nehi degi, Khane nehi degi, Pani nehi degi…

ਅਬ ਕੀ ਬਾਰ ਬਖਸਿ ਬੰਦੇ ਕਉ ਬਹੁਰਿ ਨ ਭਉਜਲਿ ਫੇਰਾ ॥੩॥੭॥

O Lord, please forgive Your slave now, in this life, so that he may not have to return again to this terrifying world-ocean. ||3||7|| (SGGS, 1104)

Entry: 20 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

