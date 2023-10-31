Virandeep Singh’s amazing feat in Nepal

Virandeep Singh

By Asia Samachar | Nepal |

EditorsPick | Virandeep Singh becomes the fastest associate player and the 6th fastest player to achieve the incredible feat of scoring 2,000 runs in the T20i format, according to an entry at the Malaysian Cricket Association

