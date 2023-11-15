Spotted: Amardeep Kaur moderates Malaysian retirement panel session

Amardeep Kaur (left) moderating a retirement related panel session at a forum organised by the Securities Commission Malaysia on Nov 6, 2023

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Amardeep Kaur from the Securities Commission Malaysia moderated a panel session at the “Forum on Improving Long Term Retirement Planning and Savings Behaviour” in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 6, 2023.

Amardeep is a Deputy General Manager at the Malaysian regulatory body. Among the speakers at the forum was SC Chairman Awang Adek Hussin.

“Honored to have been the moderator for the panel session on ‘Future of PRS’ with industry captains….in charting the way forward,” Amardeep shared at her LinkedIn.

Amardeep has a Master of Laws (LLM), Banking, Corporate, Finance, and Securities Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). She joined the SC in 2014.

