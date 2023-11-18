In Loving Memory: Harbhajan Singh Josen (1944 – 2022), Kalumpang

Pehli Mithi Yaad

In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Father

HARBHAJAN SINGH JOSEN S/O GIANI GURDIT SINGH JOSEN

16.5.1944 – 13.12.2022

Please join us for

SRI AKHAND PATH SAHIB

8 to 10 December 2023

Gurdwara Sahib Kalumpang, Hulu Selangor

FROM MATA ARKEE KAUR & FAMILY

Contact: Ashdeepak Singh – 019 663 4070

| Entry: 18 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here