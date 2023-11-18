In Loving Memory: Harbhajan Singh Josen (1944 – 2022), Kalumpang

Pehli Mithi Yaad
In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Father
HARBHAJAN SINGH JOSEN S/O GIANI GURDIT SINGH JOSEN
15.5.1944 – 13.12.2022
Please join us for
SRI AKHAND PATH SAHIB
8 to 10 December 2023
Gurdwara Sahib Kalumpang, Hulu Selangor
FROM MATA ARKEE KAUR & FAMILY
Contact: Ashdeepak Singh – 019 663 4070
| Entry: 18 Nov 2023 | Source: Family
