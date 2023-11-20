SmartCardia names cardiologist Dr Jag Singh as top medical advisor

Dr Jag is also author of recently released book entitled 'Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence, and the Reinvention of Medicine'.

Practicing cardiologist and Harvard professor Dr Jagmeet Singh appointed as new Principal Medical Advisor at SmartCardia in November 2023

Practicing cardiologist Dr. Jagmeet Singh has been appointed as the new Principal Medical Advisor at SmartCardia, a Switzerland-based provider of integrated cloud platform and patch for cardiac and remote patient monitoring.

Dr Jag, as he is known, comes with 25 years of medical experience and will lead their advisory team.

He is a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and is the former Clinical Director of the Cardiology Division and the Roman W. DeSanctis Endowed Chair in Cardiology at Mass General Hospital. He is also the Founding Director of the Resynchronization and Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics Program, at the Massachusetts General Hospital Heart Center.

Dr Jag is also the author of the recently released book entitled ‘Future Care: Sensors, Artificial Intelligence, and the Reinvention of Medicine‘.

The book spells out the future digital shift of medicine — and how it will impact the lives not only of patients and health care professionals but of all humans.

“I think the future of healthcare is going to be powered by artificial intelligence so predictive analytics that can translated into better outcomes,” he told ABC News in an interview in July 2023 conducted by his son Ashan Singh, a reporter at the news network.

In the position at SmartCardia, Dr Jag will work with the company to optimise and innovate their digital health offerings and envision future platforms and programs. In addition, he will play an active role in provider and community education regarding their integrated cloud platform and patch for cardiac and remote patient monitoring, according to its statement.

Dr Jag completed his internal medicine residency, cardiology and cardiac electrophysiology fellowships at Mass General Hospital. He completed his doctorate from Oxford University, a Master of science in clinical investigation from MIT-Harvard and a research fellowship at the Framingham Heart Study.

“He embodies our vision of shaping the future of cardiac care, and his expertise will be instrumental in propelling us toward that vision,” said SmartCardia CEO and founder Srinivasan Murali.

