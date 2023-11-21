Paramjit Singh Gill (1944 – 2023), Of Messrs Gill & Tang

PARAMJIT SINGH GILL S/O ATMA SINGH GILL

Of Messrs Gill & Tang

Village: Chugawan, Punjab, India

1944 – 2023

Age: 79 years

Departed: 20 Nov 2023

Wife: Susan Gill

Children:

Asha Anand Gill

Naren Anand Gill

Kabir Anand Gill

Jenine Anand Gill

Grandchildren:

Merjaan Bede Gill

Isobel Anand Ramsay Gill

Orlando Anand Landsborough Cain

Nephew of

Datuk Piara Singh & Datin Ranjit Kaur

Son In Law, Brother, Cousins, Uncle Relative and Friends

Saskaar / Cremation: 4.00pm, 21st November 2023 (Tuesday), at MPSJ Crematorium, Puchong

(Address: Lot 7374, Jalan Bunga Kertas, Puchong, Batu 14, 47100, Puchong, Selangor)

Cortège leaves from his residence No.15, SS 2/16, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, at 2.45pm

Path da Bhog: To be updated.

Contact:

Satvinder 019 262 7337

Jasvinder 012 300 0353

Mandesh 012 308 0123

Naren 016 636 7770

A very important and vibrant member of our family and we are truly honoured to have known him. It was a gift knowing him. “All that matters is family, home, love and service”

| Entry: 21 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

