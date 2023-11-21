Paramjit Singh Gill (1944 – 2023), Of Messrs Gill & Tang

PARAMJIT SINGH GILL S/O ATMA SINGH GILL
Of Messrs Gill & Tang
Village: Chugawan, Punjab, India
1944 – 2023
Age: 79 years
Departed: 20 Nov 2023
Wife: Susan Gill
Children:
Asha Anand Gill
Naren Anand Gill
Kabir Anand Gill
Jenine Anand Gill
Grandchildren:
Merjaan Bede Gill
Isobel Anand Ramsay Gill
Orlando Anand Landsborough Cain
Nephew of
Datuk Piara Singh & Datin Ranjit Kaur
Son In Law, Brother, Cousins, Uncle Relative and Friends
Saskaar / Cremation: 4.00pm, 21st November 2023 (Tuesday), at MPSJ Crematorium, Puchong
(Address: Lot 7374, Jalan Bunga Kertas, Puchong, Batu 14, 47100, Puchong, Selangor)
Cortège leaves from his residence No.15, SS 2/16, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, at 2.45pm
Path da Bhog: To be updated.
Contact:
Satvinder 019 262 7337
Jasvinder 012 300 0353
Mandesh 012 308 0123
Naren 016 636 7770
A very important and vibrant member of our family and we are truly honoured to have known him. It was a gift knowing him. “All that matters is family, home, love and service”
| Entry: 21 Nov 2023 | Source: Family
