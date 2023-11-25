Setia City Darbar celebrates 10th anniversary

Jasvinder Singh (left) and members of the Sanggat at the Langgar Hall of the Setia City Darbar

Setia City Darbar, a gurdwara servicing the some 100 Sikh families in the Selangor town of Bandar Setia Alam, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The gurdwara, based in a three-storey walk-up shoplot, opened its doors on Nov 24, 2013 with the arrival of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Gurdwara Sahib Pulapol. It occupies the top two floors.

They have a dedicated Granthi who does daily prakash and semaphti, morning simran sessions from 3am to 4pm on Mondays to Fridays, followed by daily morning prayer until 6am.

They also conduct a weekly Satsang gathering on Sundays (6pm to 7.30pm) followed by Guru ka Langgar. They have an Istri Satsang on the first Wednesday of the month.

Setia City Darbar runs the Punjabi Education Centre (PEC) with 20 students and two teachers. They also run Gurmukhi santhia classes on Wednesdays and waja/tabla classes on Sundays.

To celebrate the gurdwara’s establishment and the Guru Nanak’s 554th birthday commemoration, Setia City Darbar has been running daily progammes since Nov 19. The grand programme will held tomorrow (Sunday, Nov 26, 2023).

Setia City Darbar management committee is presently led by Jasvinder Singh, a retired operations director of a multinational firm.

Address: Setia City Darbar, No 34-1Jalan Indah Y U13/Y, Setia 40170, Setia Alam, 40170 Shah Alam, Selangor.

Setia City Darbar, located in a three-storey shoplot, celebrates 10th anniversary in 2023

