Panjab woman – Photo: Khalsa Aid

The incidents of violence against Sikh women in Panjab after 1984, perpetrated by the Indian police, are widely acknowledged. Those entrusted with enforcing the law became the ones responsible for the violence. Numerous Sikh women endured beatings and torture in police stations.

On International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Khalsa Aid International reflects on and pay tribute to these women, recognising their bravery and strength.

