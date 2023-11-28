Keshminder Singh (1960-2023), Petaling Jaya

KESHMINDER SINGH A/L K. KARAM SINGH
3.11.1960 – 28.11.2023
Petaling Jaya
Son of the late Karam Singh Veriah and the late Madam Harbans Kaur passed away peacefully on the 28th of November 2023.
Wife: Ong Siew Lang
Children: Kabir Ram Singh Veriah
and a host of relatives
Saskaar / Cremation: 3pm, 29 November 2023 (Wednesday) at the Kampung Tunku Chinese crematorium
Cortège leaves from No. 5, Lengkok Aminuddin Baki, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur at 2pm.
Contact: Kabir 017 – 210 2237
Entry: 28 Nov 2023 | Source: Family
