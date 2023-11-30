Creating awareness about the Singapore Sikh community

Prof Tan Tai Yong (right most) and panelists at the Singapore Sikhs event on Nov 25, 2023 – Photo: SKA

Some 100 guests, comprising largely non-Sikhs, spent part of their weekend in getting to know better the small but vibrant Sikh community.

They took part in the ‘Singapore Sikhs’ oganised by the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA), in collaboration with the Centre for Singapore Tamil Culture, Sikh Advisory Board (SAB), National Library Board and Young Sikh Association Singapore (YSA), on Saturday (Nov 25, 2023).

Prof Tan Tai Yong, a renown Singapore academic who specialises in South and Southeast Asian History, delivered the keynote address of the event.

Tan is the President of Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) and chairs the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) at the National University of Singapore (NUS).

He then joined three Sikh panelists for the discussion session. They were Central Sikh Gurdwara Board (CSGB) Sikhi lecturer Satvinder Singh, lawyer and National Heritage Board youth panel member Dupinderjeet Kaur and SAB Chairman Malminderjit Singh.

They focused on Sikhism and its values, Sikh culture and tradition and the challenges facing the Sikhs in Singapore. They also covered details about the Sikhs in Singapore and Sikh gurdwaras and institutions on the island state.

The event also had a diverse range of activities, including an exhibition comprising several booths and panels. The booths presented on Sikh musical instruments, the five kakars, gatka items, arts and crafts and food.

The event also had a specially prepared meal from the gurdwara for the attendees to savour food served at the langar (free community kitchen). At the same time, there was a booth on turban tying for those keen to have a turban tied on them. And quite a number of them did so.

In Singapore, the Sikh community is a minority within a minority Indian community. However, despite numbering about 12,000 to 15,000, Singapore Sikhs have traditionally been punching well above their weight and making significant contributions to the socio-economic and political landscapes of the country.

They have been remarkably visible in many strata of Singapore society. Having said that, it is important for the Sikhs, as individuals and as a community, to continue being visible, to remain relevant and to contribute to Singapore’s development.

SKA President Hernaikh Singh said the process of such education and awareness is a continuous one.

“For this event, we wanted to bring together the various aspects of the Sikh community – religion, culture, heritage, food, arts and crafts and the martial elements, among others – so that the attendees will have a holistic understanding and appreciation of the Sikhs in general and the Sikh community in Singapore in particular,” he said.

