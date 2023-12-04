American Sikh. You must watch this animated short film

Vishavjit Singh depicted in animated short film American Sikh

Animated short film American Sikh is based on a real life story. It’s the story of a Sikh boy – born in the US, grew up in India and then returning to the US at 18 – struggling in the search of his identity.

Vishavjit Singh is a New York City based illustrator, writer, performance artist, diversity speaker and creator of Sikhtoons.com.

He got his spark for cartooning in the post 9/11 tragedy when Americans with turbaned and bearded countenance became targets of hate/bias crimes.

Like many fellow Sikhs, Vishavjit confronted a lifetime of prejudice, self-doubt and violence. One fine day, he decided to embrace his identity, and really stand out in the crowd, with a superhero costume! He took on the persona of Captain America — a turbaned and bearded Sikh — fighting against bigotry, intolerance and perceptions of what an American should look like post 9/11.

The film has won best short animation at Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham, Alabama, best animation at San Diego International Film Festival, the grand jury award for best short documentary at and the audience choice award at the Tasveer Film Festival in Seattle, a special mention at Chicago International Film Festival and an honorable mention at Tallgrass Film Festival, reports Variety.com.

Its executive producers are Guneet Monga Kapoor (“The Elephant Whisperers”) and Michelin-starred chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna (“The Last Color”).

Vishavjit uses storytelling as a tool to create space for challenging conversations, and turn our vulnerability towards bias and prejudice into personal innovation, courage and compassion.

Go here to watch the film.

