Sikh lawmaker makes history for Manitoba

Diljeet Singh Brar briefly sits in the Manitoba legislative assembly Speaker’s Chair on Nov 30, 2023 – Photo: Diljeet Brar Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

A Sikh lawmaker made history when he became the first turbaned member of the Manitoba legislative assembly to preside as a deputy speaker.

“It was probably for the first time in Manitoba’s history that a Turbaned member was in Speaker’s chair. Humbled n honoured with this experience,” Diljeet Singh Brar shared via the social media.

He was relieving his colleague Robert Loiselle, an assistant deputy speaker, during his short break in the session.

Diljeet’s roots trace back to Punjab, India, where he pursued his education and taught at the Punjab Agricultural University, according to the Manitoba NDP Caucus website.

Upon immigrating to Manitoba, he dedicated his skills to the Department of Agriculture as an extension coordinator. In 2019, he earned the honour of being elected as the MLA for Burrows and took on the role of the NDP’s critic for Agriculture and Sport, Culture, and Heritage.

In May 2022, Diljeet achieved the passage of legislation recognizing Turban Day and commemorating its significance to Sikh Manitobans.

RELATED STORY:

Lawmaker Jagdeep Singh Deo makes history in Penang (Asia Samachar, 16 Aug 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here