Gurdial Kaur (1934 – 2023), Port Dickson

GURDIAL KAUR

1.10.1934 – 2.12.2023

Wife of the late Mohinder Singh of Port Dickson

Please join us, her family and friends, to remember our Dialoji and celebrate her life

Path da Bhog will be held on Monday 25th December 2023, from 9.30am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban. Followed by Guru ka Laggar

Contact 014 325 2678 (Kiran)

| Entry: 9 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

