Nasib Kaur w/o Master Ajmer Singh (1938 – 2023), Taman Cuepacs, Cheras

NASIB KAUR D/O MULKAN SINGH
22.6.1938 – 13.12.2023
Husband: Master Ajmer Singh
Village: Dhanauri
Children / Spouses:
Tirlochan Singh / Rangit Kaur (deceased)
Amarjit Kaur
Mohan Singh / Kaluvinder Kaur
Sarjit Singh
Grandchildren / Spouse:
Mukand Singh / Manprit Kaur
Harinder Kaur
Hasmit Kaur
Updesh Singh
Harvinder Kaur
Daljit Kaur
Leaving behind siblings and a host of relatives & friends.
FUNERAL: 14 DEC 2023 (THURSDAY)
10am: Sukhmani Sahib Path at residence. Lunch will be served.
(2 Jalan Koop Cuepacs 5C, Taman Cuepacs, 43200 Batu 9, Cheras, Selangor).
Cortège will leave directly from hospital to the crematorium.
Last respects can be paid at Sungai Buloh Crematorium.
2pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Sungai Buloh Crematorium
Contact:
012 252 2945 Mukand
012 989 8940 Harinder
012 319 0582 Mohan
| Entry: 13 Dec 2023 | Source: Family
