Nasib Kaur w/o Master Ajmer Singh (1938 – 2023), Taman Cuepacs, Cheras

NASIB KAUR D/O MULKAN SINGH

22.6.1938 – 13.12.2023

Husband: Master Ajmer Singh

Village: Dhanauri

Children / Spouses:

Tirlochan Singh / Rangit Kaur (deceased)

Amarjit Kaur

Mohan Singh / Kaluvinder Kaur

Sarjit Singh

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Mukand Singh / Manprit Kaur

Harinder Kaur

Hasmit Kaur

Updesh Singh

Harvinder Kaur

Daljit Kaur

Leaving behind siblings and a host of relatives & friends.

FUNERAL: 14 DEC 2023 (THURSDAY)

10am: Sukhmani Sahib Path at residence. Lunch will be served.

(2 Jalan Koop Cuepacs 5C, Taman Cuepacs, 43200 Batu 9, Cheras, Selangor).

Cortège will leave directly from hospital to the crematorium.

Last respects can be paid at Sungai Buloh Crematorium.

2pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Sungai Buloh Crematorium

Contact:

012 252 2945 Mukand

012 989 8940 Harinder

012 319 0582 Mohan

