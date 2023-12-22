New York elects first Sikh judge

Vikram Singh Vilkhu

A law firm partner Vikram Singh Vilkhu has been elected as the Brighton Town Justice, making him the first Sikh judge to be elected in the state’s history.

Vik, as he is fondly called, is the lead trial attorney at Rochster-based law firm Relin, Goldstein, and Crane LLP.

“I am proud to be the first Indian American trial judge elected in upstate [New York]’s history and the first Sikh [judge] elected in New York State’s history,” he said in a statement issued by Senator Jeremy Cooney, an Indian American politician from the state of New York. Cooney represents the 56th district of the New York State Senate which covers the Town of Brighton.

Prior to joining the firm, Vik was an Assistant District Attorney at the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office where he prosecuted felony matters.

Vik graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Emory University in 2001 and a Juris Doctorate degree from Case Western Reserve University in 2005. While in law school Vik was awarded the prestigious William Wallace Award as the finest trial advocate in the graduating class and served as President of the school’s award winning Trial Team.

After graduating he worked for the American Civil Liberties Union creating a national hotline for victims of racial profiling and hate crimes following the devastating attacks of 9/11.

Born and raised in upstate-New York, Vik is the eldest son of Sarbjit and Ravinder Vilkhu, two Indian immigrants to the US who came to our country hoping that their children could have a better life, according to a write-up at his campaign website.

Sporting a turban and beard, as is Sikh custom, Vik’s father faced discrimination and bigotry. The family held fast to their traditions. His parents navigated America alone, worked grueling hours, and learned about each other and their new home one day at a time.

Vik is a lifelong Democrat actively aiding candidates running for judicial and political office. He lives in Brighton with his wife Abbie and two step-children Sammy and Sebby.

