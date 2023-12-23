Mokhtar Singh (1964 – 2023), Rasa

MOKHTAR SINGH (NICK) S/O LATE SARDAR LAL SINGH
6.7.1964 – 23.12.2023
Wife: Jasvinder Kaur
Children: Harkiran Kaur, Amardeep Singh
FUNERAL: 24 December 2023 (Sunday)
8.00am-9.30am: Bathing rites at KKB Hospital
10.00am: Hearse reaches residence (No 1, Jalan Cemperai 7, Taman Rasa Utama, Selangor)
1.00pm: Hearse leaves residence
2.00pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Serendah Hindu Crematorium
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Rasa
7 January 2024 (Sunday), 9.00 am to 12.30pm.
Contact: Geji 012 377 3706
| Entry: 23 Dec 2023 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here