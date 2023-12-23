Mokhtar Singh (1964 – 2023), Rasa

MOKHTAR SINGH (NICK) S/O LATE SARDAR LAL SINGH

6.7.1964 – 23.12.2023

Wife: Jasvinder Kaur

Children: Harkiran Kaur, Amardeep Singh

FUNERAL: 24 December 2023 (Sunday)

8.00am-9.30am: Bathing rites at KKB Hospital

10.00am: Hearse reaches residence (No 1, Jalan Cemperai 7, Taman Rasa Utama, Selangor)

1.00pm: Hearse leaves residence

2.00pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Serendah Hindu Crematorium

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Rasa

7 January 2024 (Sunday), 9.00 am to 12.30pm.

Contact: Geji 012 377 3706

| Entry: 23 Dec 2023 | Source: Family

