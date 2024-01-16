Arjan Singh (1953 – 2024), Advocate & Solicitor, Penang

MR ARJAN SINGH s/o CHANAN SINGH

Advocate & Solicitor, Penang

12.6.1953 – 13.1.2024

Village: Valtoha, Amritsar, Punjab

Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 13 January 2024.

Leaving behind:

Mother: Bebe Jito d/o Dalip Singh

Wife: Sovindar Kaur d/o Sohan Singh

Sisters / Spouses:

Kalwant Kaur / Late Gopal Singh

Jaswant Kaur / Raspal Singh

Nimmo Kaur / Arumugam Samynathan

Brother: Late Resham Singh

Children / Spouse:

Late Hardev Singh

Kuljit Singh / Amrit Kaur

Pradeep Singh

And relatives, friends and colleagues.

ANTIM ARDAAS & SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru, Penang

Saturday, 20th January 2024 from 9.45 am to 12 noon

The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of General Hospital Penang and Institut Jantung Negara, as well as all relatives and friends for their support and solidarity with the family.

For enquiries:

Kuljit Singh – 017 9853 118

Pradeep Singh – 016 4104 500

| Entry: 16 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here