Arjan Singh (1953 – 2024), Advocate & Solicitor, Penang

MR ARJAN SINGH s/o CHANAN SINGH
Advocate & Solicitor, Penang
12.6.1953 – 13.1.2024
Village: Valtoha, Amritsar, Punjab
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 13 January 2024.
Leaving behind:
Mother: Bebe Jito d/o Dalip Singh
Wife: Sovindar Kaur d/o Sohan Singh
Sisters / Spouses:
Kalwant Kaur / Late Gopal Singh
Jaswant Kaur / Raspal Singh
Nimmo Kaur / Arumugam Samynathan
Brother: Late Resham Singh
Children / Spouse:
Late Hardev Singh
Kuljit Singh / Amrit Kaur
Pradeep Singh
And relatives, friends and colleagues.
ANTIM ARDAAS & SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru, Penang
Saturday, 20th January 2024 from 9.45 am to 12 noon
The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of General Hospital Penang and Institut Jantung Negara, as well as all relatives and friends for their support and solidarity with the family.
For enquiries:
Kuljit Singh – 017 9853 118
Pradeep Singh – 016 4104 500
Entry: 16 Jan 2024
