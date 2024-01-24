Kirenjeet Kaur navigates risk and compliance at AEON Bank

Kirenjeet Kaur joined AEON Bank as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer in February 2023 – Photo: Personal LinkedIn

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

It has been almost one year since Kirenjeet Kaur joined AEON Bank (M) Bhd, Malaysia’s first Islamic digital bank. She joined the new outfit as its Chief Risk and Compliance Officer in February 2023.

Previously, she was the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) at Canadian-based financial services group Manulife Malaysia, since July 2021. Prior to that, she was AmBank Group and AIG.

AEON Bank, led by Raja Teh Maimunah Raja Abdul Aziz as its CEO, is a subsidiary of Japanese group Aeon Financial Service and an associate company of Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd.

At AEON Bank, Kiren oversees the organisation’s risk profile (covering market, liquidity, capital, credit, operational risk and technology risk), compliance, financial crime, regulatory matters and directly manages all second-line activities, according to information at the bank’s website.

Kirenjeet holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Financial Analysis from Anglia Polytechnic University, UK, and has earned various certifications, reflecting her commitment to professional excellence.

