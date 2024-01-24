Mata Parshotam Kaur Daya Singh (1928 – 2024), Raub

MATA PARSHOTAM KAUR D/O DAYA SINGH
95 Years | 28.7.1928 – 23.1.2024
Wife of late Sardar Kernile Singh of Raub, Pahang
Passed away peacefully on 23rd January 2024, leaving behind:
Children / Spouse
Sarjit Singh / Kalwant Kaur, Miri, Sarawak
Rabinder Singh
Avtar Singh
Naginder Kaur / Dr Joginder Singh Rakhra JP, Pasir Mas, Kelantan (Klinik Jo Pasir Mas)
Amarjit Kaur
Grandchildren:
Dr Manraj Singh Rakhra (New Zealand)
Dr Simren Kaur Rakhra (Scotland, UK)
Savinder Singh Rekhraj
Sanjit Singh Rekhraj
Past care givers: Samsiah, Maria and presently Eti Nurcipta (9 years).
She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, spouses, grandchildren, relatives and friends, in particular the Raub Sanggat.
FUNERAL: 24th JAN 2024
12pm – 1.30pm: Sukhmani Sahib path
2pm: Cortege leaves from residence F-54 Taman Muhibbah, Jalan Cheroh, 27600, Raub, Pahang for cremation at the Raub Sikh Crematorium, Jalan Lipis, Raub Pahang.
Rabinder Singh – 019 261 1606
Avtar Singh – 013 992 9751
Amarjit Kaur – 017- 987 8606
For link at Facebook, click here.
| Entry: 24 Jan 2024 | Source: Family
