Toronto Sikh students provide warm clothing to those in need

Toronto Sikh students distributing warm cloths – Photo: City News videograb

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

For the past seven years students from the Sikh community have been providing care packages for people in need, reported Toronto-based City News. The TV network was with them at Yonge Dundas Square. Click here to view the video coverage.

Toronto Sikh students distributing warm cloths – Photo: City News videograb

RELATED STORY:

Serving food and affirmations (Asia Samachar, 6 Oct 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here