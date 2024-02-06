Narishchandrar Singh (1960 – 2024), Formerly Kampung Kepayang, lpoh / Bangsar (DHL Asia)

Mr. Narishchandrar Singh s/o Amar Singh

(DHL Asia)

Formerly Kampung Kepayang, lpoh / Bangsar

Passed away peacefully on 6 February 2024

Mother: Delbeer Kaur w/o Late Amar Singh

Wife: Nirmal Kaur d/o Didar Singh

Children:

Dr Jessreen Kaur Badesha

Jinden Singh Badesha

Arvind Singh Badesha

Brothers / Spouses:

Mupindra Singh / Maritess

Balindrar Singh / Manjit Kaur

Sister: Mupinderjeet Kaur

FUNERAL: 6 FEB 2024 (TUESDAY)

Cortege leaves residence at 3pm

(Add: 4, Jalan Senangin, Lucky Garden, Bangsar 59100, Kuala Lumpur)

Saskaar (cremation) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL at 4pm

Jinden Singh 012 619 4277

Dharmik Seth 012 380 1195

Entry: 6 Feb 2024

