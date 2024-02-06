Narishchandrar Singh (1960 – 2024), Formerly Kampung Kepayang, lpoh / Bangsar (DHL Asia)

Mr. Narishchandrar Singh s/o Amar Singh
(DHL Asia)
Formerly Kampung Kepayang, lpoh / Bangsar
Passed away peacefully on 6 February 2024
Mother: Delbeer Kaur w/o Late Amar Singh
Wife: Nirmal Kaur d/o Didar Singh
Children:
Dr Jessreen Kaur Badesha
Jinden Singh Badesha
Arvind Singh Badesha
Brothers / Spouses:
Mupindra Singh / Maritess
Balindrar Singh / Manjit Kaur
Sister: Mupinderjeet Kaur
FUNERAL: 6 FEB 2024 (TUESDAY)
Cortege leaves residence at 3pm
(Add: 4, Jalan Senangin, Lucky Garden, Bangsar 59100, Kuala Lumpur)
Saskaar (cremation) at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL at 4pm
Jinden Singh 012 619 4277
Dharmik Seth 012 380 1195
Link to updates at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 6 Feb 2024 | Source: Family
