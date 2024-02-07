Tokyo Olympic hockey stars from Panjab get their promised reward, jobs in state civil service

Panjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann presenting the appointment letter to cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur – Photo: BSM Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Panjab |

India created waves when it won the bronze medal for the men’s field hockey at the Tokyo Olympic 2020. The players hailing from Panjab were promised Class-1 officer positions.

Earlier this week, Panjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann fulfilled the promise when nine medalists received their appointment letters to join the Panjab Civil Services (PCS) or serve as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs).

The Tokyo Olympic team captain Manpreet Singh has already been working as a DSP in the Punjab Police.

The state government has offered the Olympic medalists a choice between joining the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) or serving as DSPs, reports PixStory.

Out of the nine players, Simranjeet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, Gurjant Singh, and Hardik Singh have opted for PCS roles, while Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Shamsher Singh have chosen to contribute to law enforcement as DSPs.

This move comes after a prolonged 41-year Olympic medal drought in hockey was finally broken by the Indian men’s hockey team, winning a historic bronze at the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021. The Manpreet-led squad beat Germany to win bronze, marking a triumphant moment for Indian hockey.

Punjab played a pivotal role in this achievement, contributing the highest number of players, with 10 athletes from the state forming a significant part of the 18-member bronze-medal-winning squad.

Shot putter Tejinder Toor & cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur has also been appointed DSP.

Panjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann presenting appointment letters to Tokyo Olympic bronze medalists from Panjab

RELATED STORY:

From Tokyo to Amritsar, India hockey team pays obeisance (Asia Samachar, 12 Aug 2021)

Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur joins BBC 100 Women 2023 (Asia Samachar, 24 Nov 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here