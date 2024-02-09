Bebe Jito Dalip Singh (1932 – 2024), Penang

BEBE JITO D/O DALIP SINGH
w/o Late Chanan Singh
18.1.1932 – 9.2.2024
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 9 February 2024.
Leaving behind:
Children / Spouses:
Late Arjan Singh / Sovindar Kaur
Kalwant Kaur / Late Gopal Singh
Jaswant Kaur / Raspal Singh
Nimmo Kaur / Arumugam Samynathan
Late Resham Singh
And grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchild and relatives.
FUNERAL: 10 February 2024 (Saturday)
12pm-3pm: Last respects at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang
3pm: Cortege leaves for saskaar (cremation)
4pm: Saskaar (cremation) at the Hindu Crematorium Batu Lanchang
ANTIM ARDAAS & SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 18 February 2024, 10 am to 12 pm
Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru, Penang
For enquiries:
Jagdeep Singh – 012 452 4403
Sovindar Kaur – 013 433 4025
Entry: 9 Feb 2024
