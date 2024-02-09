Bebe Jito Dalip Singh (1932 – 2024), Penang

BEBE JITO D/O DALIP SINGH

w/o Late Chanan Singh

18.1.1932 – 9.2.2024

Passed away peacefully on Friday, 9 February 2024.

Leaving behind:

Children / Spouses:

Late Arjan Singh / Sovindar Kaur

Kalwant Kaur / Late Gopal Singh

Jaswant Kaur / Raspal Singh

Nimmo Kaur / Arumugam Samynathan

Late Resham Singh

And grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchild and relatives.

FUNERAL: 10 February 2024 (Saturday)

12pm-3pm: Last respects at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang

3pm: Cortege leaves for saskaar (cremation)

4pm: Saskaar (cremation) at the Hindu Crematorium Batu Lanchang

ANTIM ARDAAS & SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 18 February 2024, 10 am to 12 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru, Penang

For enquiries:

Jagdeep Singh – 012 452 4403

Sovindar Kaur – 013 433 4025

Entry: 9 Feb 2024

