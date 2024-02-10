Understanding Gurbani | ‘Halath Palath’ ਹਲਤ ਪਲਤ

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Understanding Gurbani | Today’s hukumnama explained. Among others, it discusses ‘Halath Palath’ ਹਲਤ ਪਲਤ. What does it actually meaning? Literally, it says ‘this world and the next’. But what is the underlying meaning? Giani Jaspal Singh Pandhi explains.

ਦੋਵੈ ਥਾਵ ਰਖੇ ਗੁਰ ਸੂਰੇ ॥

Dhovai Thhaav Rakhae Gur Soorae ||

ਹਲਤ ਪਲਤ ਪਾਰਬ੍ਰਹਮਿ ਸਵਾਰੇ ਕਾਰਜ ਹੋਏ ਸਗਲੇ ਪੂਰੇ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥

Halath Palath Paarabreham Savaarae Kaaraj Hoeae Sagalae Poorae ||1|| Rehaao ||

ਹਰਿ ਹਰਿ ਨਾਮੁ ਜਪਤ ਸੁਖ ਸਹਜੇ ਮਜਨੁ ਹੋਵਤ ਸਾਧੂ ਧੂਰੇ ॥

Har Har Naam Japath Sukh Sehajae Majan Hovath Saadhhoo Dhhoorae ||

ਆਵਣ ਜਾਣ ਰਹੇ ਥਿਤਿ ਪਾਈ ਜਨਮ ਮਰਣ ਕੇ ਮਿਟੇ ਬਿਸੂਰੇ ॥੧॥

Aavan Jaan Rehae Thhith Paaee Janam Maran Kae Mittae Bisoorae ||1||

ਭ੍ਰਮ ਭੈ ਤਰੇ ਛੁਟੇ ਭੈ ਜਮ ਕੇ ਘਟਿ ਘਟਿ ਏਕੁ ਰਹਿਆ ਭਰਪੂਰੇ ॥

Bhram Bhai Tharae Shhuttae Bhai Jam Kae Ghatt Ghatt Eaek Rehiaa Bharapoorae ||

ਨਾਨਕ ਸਰਣਿ ਪਰਿਓ ਦੁਖ ਭੰਜਨ ਅੰਤਰਿ ਬਾਹਰਿ ਪੇਖਿ ਹਜੂਰੇ ॥੨॥੨੨॥੧੦੮॥

Naanak Saran Pariou Dhukh Bhanjan Anthar Baahar Paekh Hajoorae ||2||22||108||

(SGGS, 825)

