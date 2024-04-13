India-based pharma released Vaisakhi short film

“Our film captures the essence of their unwavering commitment to serving others, while also paying homage to the historic bravery that defines their legacy."

A clip from Vaiskahi short film by Mankind Pharma

By Asia Samachar | India |

A short film by India-based pharmaceutical company Mankind Pharma Ltd in conjunction with Vaisakhi, which celebrates the birthday of Guru Nanak in 1469 and the establishment of the Khalsa in 1699.

This short film celebrates the ‘uplifting tales of the Sikh community as they extend their generosity and support to those in need.’

“Our film captures the essence of their unwavering commitment to serving others, while also paying homage to the historic bravery that defines their legacy. Together, let’s honour these inspiring individuals and their invaluable contributions to serve life,” according to a note from the New Delhi-headquartered company.

