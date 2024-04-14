Awbtar Singh Harbachan Singh (1958 – 2024), Ipoh

AWBTAR SINGH HARBACHAN SINGH

What comes may,

Time and hour passes through the roughest day.

Awbtar was born in 1958 and was the fourth of 6 siblings. He was always good with numbers and mechanics. He acquired a good sense of responsibility from very early in life. Apart from being responsible, he was also very hardworking. He had a wonderful personality and was liked by many. Nephews and nieces adored him for his jovial nature and his story telling. Others found him to be kind and soft spoken. He was generally quiet but with a good sense of humor. Sadly, he is no more with us. He left us on 13 April 2024 for his final peaceful samadhi. He was always loved and will always be remembered and missed by his family.

Jaane walley kabhi nahi aatey

Aati Hain unki yaadein

Parents – Harbachan Singh (deceased) & Gian Kaur (deceased)

Loving and devoted life partner – Amar Kaur

Dutiful son – Jagroshan Singh

Siblings / Spouses:

Sohan Singh (deceased) / Surinder Kaur,

Jsinder Kaur

Manjit Kaur / Tirlok Singh,

Rabinder Kaur / Ganesh Kumar,

Daaljit Singh / Rippi Dhaman Kaur

The whole family of

Sardara Singh (deceased) and Nand Kaur (deceased) – his in laws

Nephews,nieces, grand nephews and grand nieces.

CREMATION

The cremation will be on Wednesday ,17 April 2024 at Buntong Crematorium, Jalan Madras at 12.30 pm

Sincere word of thanks to all for the kind support and consolatory messages and wishes.

PAATH DA BHOG

The antim ardaas will be on 27th April (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Greentown, Ipoh.

Prayers will commence at 10.00 am

Daaljit 018 372 4088

Jagroshan 013 327 6137

Satguru kirpa karre

Entry: 14 April 2024

