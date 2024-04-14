Kirtan at Singapore Esplanade, packed gurdwara hall

Akhand Path ending ceremony at CST, child taking part in turban booth – Photo: CSGB

Some 300 people, mostly non-Sikhs, attended the performance titled ‘Journey into the Motherland’ at the Esplanade which showcased various music styles in Sikh Kirtan ranging from North Indian classical, Punjabi folk, Bir Ras and Qawalli styles. Attendees were also hosted to a Langgar experience at the Esplanade with food items brought in by Silat Road Sikh Temple. Photo showing Kirtan by Gurmat Sangeet Academy students, alumni and teachers.

The Akhand Path for Vaisakhi 2024 at the Central Sikh Temple (CST) saw the prayer hall packed to the brim, with thousands of Sangat members participating in various activities such as the Nishan Sahib Salami, Paath competitions, health talks, children party and turban tying booths.

Change of Nishan Sahib at CST in conjunction with Vaisakhi 2024 – Photo: CSGB

Our main Vesakhi celebrations were held at CST where we had the bhog of Akhand Paath today and Gurdwara was packed to the brim with thousands of Sangat members participating in various activities such as the Nishan Sahib Salami, Paath Competitions, Health Talks, Childreen’s party and turban tying booths. – Report by Rajeshpal Singh

‘Journey into the Motherland’ at the Esplanade in conjunction with Vaisakhi 2024 – Photo: CSGB

