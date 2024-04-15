First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Narpal Singh Mangat (1943 – 2023), Air Panas, Setapak

First Mithi Yaad
SARDAR NARPAL SINGH MANGAT S/O LATE PURAN SINGH MANGAT
Air Panas, Setapak
Village: Abhipur; District: Ropar
His life was a blessing, his memory a precious treasure. We loved him beyond words and miss beyond measure.
Leaving Behind:
Wife: Mahinder Kaur (Mindy)
Children / Spouse:
Manjit Singh / Harwin Kaur
Gurdev Singh
Grandchildren: Gurveer Singh, Harleen Kaur
PATH DA BHOG:
20th April 2024
10am – 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Main Duab, Kuala Lumpur
For further details please contact:
Manjit Singh – 012-9253392
Gurdev Singh – 019-6974520
Sarjit Singh – 012-2050240
| Entry: 15 April 2024 | Source: Family
