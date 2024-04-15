First Mithi Yaad: Sardar Narpal Singh Mangat (1943 – 2023), Air Panas, Setapak

First Mithi Yaad

SARDAR NARPAL SINGH MANGAT S/O LATE PURAN SINGH MANGAT

Air Panas, Setapak

Village: Abhipur; District: Ropar

His life was a blessing, his memory a precious treasure. We loved him beyond words and miss beyond measure.

Leaving Behind:

Wife: Mahinder Kaur (Mindy)

Children / Spouse:

Manjit Singh / Harwin Kaur

Gurdev Singh

Grandchildren: Gurveer Singh, Harleen Kaur

PATH DA BHOG:

20th April 2024

10am – 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Main Duab, Kuala Lumpur

For further details please contact:

Manjit Singh – 012-9253392

Gurdev Singh – 019-6974520

Sarjit Singh – 012-2050240

Entry: 15 April 2024

