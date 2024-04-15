Sikhs, Ceylon Tamils shaped who I am, says Malaysian senior lawmaker

"They are the ones who would tell me, 'Ramli, pergi sekolah, jangan ponteng' (attend school, don't play truant). They made sure I went to school. Without education, I wouldn't be who I am today." - Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Ramli Mohd Nor

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Ramli Mohd Nor (seated, 2nd from left) visits Tatt Khalsa for Vaisakhi 2024. He is flanked by Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor VPs Gurdarshan Singh Chahal (white kurta) and Harbans Singh Kaleke, and other members – Photo: TKDS

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Ramli Mohd Nor, who visited the Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (April 13), said the Sikh community had a made significant contribution to the development of Malaysia.

“Among the community that I cherish, who made me who I am now, with education, are the Sikhs and the Ceylon Tamils. Growing up, my father was busy fighting the communist [insurgency],” he said.

At that point of time, he said many of the administrators hailed from the Ceylon Tamil community while many of the policemen on the forefront of the insurgency battle were Sikhs.

“They are the ones who would tell me, ‘Ramli, pergi sekolah, jangan ponteng‘ (attend school, don’t play truant). They made sure I went to school. Without education, I wouldn’t be who I am today.”

You can view the interview here.

Ramli was born at Batu 12 Orang Asli Settlement at Jalan Pahang in Gombak, Selangor in 1958. His father was a native of Peninsular Malaysia known as the Orang Asli from the Semai tribe hailing from Cameron Highlands, Pahang whilst his mother is from the Temiar tribe and hailed from Gua Musang, Kelantan.

The Dewan Rakyat is the lower house of the bicameral Parliament, the federal legislature of Malaysia, where elected MPs sit. The Dewan Rakyat sits in the Houses of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, along with the Dewan Negara, the upper house.

Health screening at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa on 13 April 2024 at the sidelines of Vaisakhi activities

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Ramli Mohd Nor with some of the active lady volunteers at Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor (L-R) its secretary Hardev Kaur, VP Amarjeet Kaur and Istri Satsang (Ladies Wing) head and committee member Jasvir Kaur – Photo: TKDS

