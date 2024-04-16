Sardar Tara Singh Gill @ Awtar Singh (1938 – 2024), Formerly Kampung Pasir, Setapak

SARDAR TARA SINGH GILL @ AWTAR SINGH

S/O LATE SARDAR BACHAN SINGH (CHUGAWA, MOGA) & LATE MATA HARNAM KAUR

30.6.1938 – 15.4.2024

(Formerly from Kampung Pasir, Setapak)

Friends and family, it is with profound sorrow and a heavy heart that we share news of our beloved father, Sardar Tara Singh’s Gill passing on the 15th April 2024.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. He fought a mighty battle and now is in peace.

Wife: Sardarni Charn Kaur

CHILDREN AND SPOUSES

Savinder Kaur / Daljit Singh

Karamjit Singh / Jaswant Kaur

Bhupinder Kaur / Late Sardar Jaspal Singh

Jagjit Singh / Late Sardarni Dawinder Kaur

Jasbir Singh / Malvinder Kaur

Charanjit Singh / Sukdav Kaur

Jasvinder Kaur

Harjit Singh

Special thanks to the care taker: Sandeep @ Happy

Will be deeply missed by family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives & friends.

LAST RESPECT & CREMATION

The cremation will be held on the 16th April 2024 (Tuesday) at 12.30 pm at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL).

Sukhmani Sahib path will be held at 10.30 am onwards.

For enquiries please contact :

Karamjit Singh (019-2743326)

Jasbir Singh (019-3190154)

Jasvinder Kaur (012-3660122)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 16 April 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here