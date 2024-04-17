Sardar Gagdish Singh (JK) (1966 – 2024), Rasa

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SDR. GAGDISH SINGH (JK) S/O LATE SDR MOHAN SINGH

It is with deep sorrow we inform that Sdr. Gagdish Singh s/o Late Sdr Mohan Singh has returned to His heavenly abode on Tuesday, 16 April 2024.

Leaving behind :

Wife: Mdm. Kiran Kaur d/o Late Sdr. Darshan Singh

Son: Rajdave Singh

Daughters: Karishma Kaur and Harsonia Kaur

SASKAAR / CREMATION

Wednesday, 17 April 2024

10.00am onwards: Last respect at residence followed by Sukhmani Sahib Path at Residence.

1.30pm: Cortege leaves

2.30pm: Cremation at Hindu Crematorium, Serendah

House Address: No. 2, Jalan Keruing 6, Taman Keruing Rasa, 44200 Rasa, Selangor.

Contact Details:

Rajdev Singh 014 – 263 0766

Ravinder Singh 019 – 280 8904

Malkit Singh (Bond) 012 – 613 6396

| Entry: 16 April 2024 | Source: Family

