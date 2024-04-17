Sardar Gagdish Singh (JK) (1966 – 2024), Rasa

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
SDR. GAGDISH SINGH (JK) S/O LATE SDR MOHAN SINGH
It is with deep sorrow we inform that Sdr. Gagdish Singh s/o Late Sdr Mohan Singh has returned to His heavenly abode on Tuesday, 16 April 2024.
Leaving behind :
Wife: Mdm. Kiran Kaur d/o Late Sdr. Darshan Singh
Son: Rajdave Singh
Daughters: Karishma Kaur and Harsonia Kaur
SASKAAR / CREMATION
Wednesday, 17 April 2024
10.00am onwards: Last respect at residence followed by Sukhmani Sahib Path at Residence.
1.30pm: Cortege leaves
2.30pm: Cremation at Hindu Crematorium, Serendah
House Address: No. 2, Jalan Keruing 6, Taman Keruing Rasa, 44200 Rasa, Selangor.
Contact Details:
Rajdev Singh 014 – 263 0766
Ravinder Singh 019 – 280 8904
Malkit Singh (Bond) 012 – 613 6396
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 16 April 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here