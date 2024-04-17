Singapore former president visit Khalsa Dharmak Sabha for Vaisakhi

Singapore former president Halimah Yacob having Langgar at Khalsa Dharmak Sabha gurdwara sahib on April 14, 2024, when she joined the Vaiskahi celebration – Photo: Facebook

Singapore former president Halimah Yacob joined the Vaisakhi celebrating with a visit to Khalsa Dharmak Sabha gurdwara sahib on Sunday (April 14).

“The Sikh community in Singapore is small but has made significant contributions and is a cohesive society strongly preserving its culture, religion and language, and is a valuable member in inter-faith efforts. Also tried my hand at chapati making,” she wrote on her social media acocunt.

Khalsa Dharmak Sabha was established in 1923 and its present location is at No 18, Niven Road.

