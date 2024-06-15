Penang big bang for Team Dasmesh

Team Dasmesh took home two gold medals with Rasjeevan Kaur emerging tops in Tenor 18 years & under and Prabhdeep Singh in Bass 16 years & under

Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band winners at the South East Asian Pipe Band Championships in Penang in June 2024 – Photo: Band Facebook

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band, category champions at the World Pipe Band Championship in Scotland five years ago, have returned an outstanding performance at the recent South East Asian Pipe Band Championships in Penang.

The Kuala Lumpur-based Sikh pipe band emerged as champions in Band Open A, Street Parade and Drum Fanfare,.

The team also took home two gold medals with Rasjeevan Kaur emerging tops in Tenor 18 years & under and Prabhdeep Singh in Bass 16 years & under.

Akeharraj Singh won a silver in Solo Piping Open, Nimmerta Kaur a silver in Tenor 18 years & under and Rishav Singh a bronze in Tenor 14 years & under.

The 17th South East Asian Pipe Band Championships attracted participants from Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Malaysia.

In 2019, Sri Dasmesh emerged as champions in the Grade 4B at the Worlds. They also emerged champions in the overall and drumming as well as best parade.

Sri Dasmesh – named after the tenth Guru of the Sikhs and the only Malaysian pipe band at the event – was formed in 1986 by Sukdev Singh, a commercial pilot and a director of an international school by the same name, with his brother Harvinder Singh.

