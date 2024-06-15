Sukhdarshan Singh Alam Singh (1962 – 2024), Tapah / Kuching

SUKHDARSHAN SINGH A/L ALAM SINGH

20.9.1962 – 15.6.2024

(Tapah, Perak/ Kuching, Sarawak)

Parents: Late Sardar Alam Singh & Madam Satwant Kaur

Wife: Then Lee Kien @ Jaswant Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Satsimran Singh

Gursimran Singh (Spouse: Dr. Woon Shu Yuan)

Eshweer Preet Kaur

Gur Preet Kaur

SASKAAR (CREMATION)

16 June 2024, 3pm, Kuching Buddhist Society

Cortège leaves AT 2pm from No. 1545, SL 36, Ava Grove, Lorong Datuk Temenggong Tan Meng Chong 15, 93250 Kuching, Sarawak

PATH DA BHOG

23 June 2024,

Gurdwara Sahib Kuching

The family wishes to thank everyone, near and far, for their condolences and support throughout this period.

Contact:

Satsimran Singh 016 303 7345

Surinder Singh 016 902 8167

| Entry: 15 June 2024 | Source: Family

