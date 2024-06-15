Sukhdarshan Singh Alam Singh (1962 – 2024), Tapah / Kuching

SUKHDARSHAN SINGH A/L ALAM SINGH
20.9.1962 – 15.6.2024
(Tapah, Perak/ Kuching, Sarawak)
Parents: Late Sardar Alam Singh & Madam Satwant Kaur
Wife: Then Lee Kien @ Jaswant Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Satsimran Singh
Gursimran Singh (Spouse: Dr. Woon Shu Yuan)
Eshweer Preet Kaur
Gur Preet Kaur
SASKAAR (CREMATION)
16 June 2024, 3pm, Kuching Buddhist Society
Cortège leaves AT 2pm from No. 1545, SL 36, Ava Grove, Lorong Datuk Temenggong Tan Meng Chong 15, 93250 Kuching, Sarawak
PATH DA BHOG
23 June 2024,
Gurdwara Sahib Kuching
The family wishes to thank everyone, near and far, for their condolences and support throughout this period.
Contact:
Satsimran Singh 016 303 7345
Surinder Singh 016 902 8167
| Entry: 15 June 2024 | Source: Family
