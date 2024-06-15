What does being a Sikh look like in 21st century? Seminar coming your way.

(Public Service Announcement)

WHAT DOES SIKHI OR BEING A SIKH MEAN AND LOOK LIKE IN THE 21st CENTURY?

Join us to discuss Sikhi & Sikh Youth in the 21st Century: Challenges and Prospects.

This seminar is a safe place for you to ask those burning questions you couldn’t ask anywhere else. This is your chance!

30th June 2024 (Sunday), 9am – 3.30pm

Asia Pacific University (APU), Kuala Lumpur

(Free shuttle service will be provided between Bukit Jalil LRT and APU before and after the seminar)

Register for FREE by scanning the QR code on the poster or click here (https://forms.gle/3utYicmpmkVVntJ96)

Alternatively, WhatsApp Pritam Singh (https: //wasap.my/060162162474) with your name and email.

MORE ON THE SEMINAR IN A STORY AT ASIA SAMACHAR TOMORROW (16 June 2024)

