Harchoran Singh Gill Hakam Singh Gill (1953 – 2024), Melaka

HARCHORAN SINGH GILL

2.1.1953 – 15.6.2024

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing away of beloved Harchoran Singh Gill son of Late Hakam Singh Gill (Melaka) on 15 June 2024.

Deeply missed by family members and siblings

Children:

Balraj Singh Gill

Manveen Kaur Gill

Last respects and saskaar (cremation) will be between 12.15pm to 1pm on 17 June 2024 (Monday) at Kampung Tunku MBPJ Crematorium, Petaling Jaya

Contact

Datin Ranjeet Kaur (Melaka) 012 680 1818

Manhore Singh 016 335 0888

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 16 June 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here